Amber Heard’s lawyers again defend her from Johnny Depp’s lawsuits

The actress hopes to receive $ 50 million in compensation.





Legion media

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard











After the victory in the London court over ex-husband Johnny Depp, 35-year-old Amber Heard is not going to give up. She demands from the 57-year-old actor a payment of $ 50 million in moral damages, as well as a public apology. However, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star does not intend to comply with her terms. He filed a counterclaim against his ex-wife. True, if the case goes to court again, the hearings will take place only in April 2022.

In the meantime, Amber Heard’s lawyers prepared an appeal, which they presented to caring fans of the actors through the Deadline portal. “In order to give full effect to the verdicts handed down in the United Kingdom, the following conclusion must be drawn: the statements contained in the article published in the newspaper are true. Depp repeatedly committed domestic violence against Heard, making her fear for her life, “- wrote the official representatives of the actress.

And in conclusion, they added: “Therefore, by law, Depp cannot have real force in any of his claims, and Depp’s complaint against Ms. Heard must be dismissed in full.”

We will remind, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny in 2016, having lived with the actor in marriage for a little over a year. She accused him of domestic violence and gave a candid interview with The Sun, in which she described in detail Depp’s atrocities. He was furious when he saw that he was called a man who “beat his wife,” and filed a lawsuit against the publication and the ex-wife, but lost the case.