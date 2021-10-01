Amur beat Torpedo, losing two goals during the match: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The game day on September 30 started in the Far East – Amur received the Torpedo and won in overtime, losing during the match with a score of 1: 3.

4 – 3 OT

Gorshkov’s three points brought Cupid a victory

4 – 3 OT 1: 11: 21: 01: 0 09/30/2021 Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod 82. Chekhovich Ivan 1′ 01:26 In equality 11 Agostino Kenny 26 ‘ 26:43 In equality 8 Lennström Theodor 32 ‘ 32:51 Most

“Cupid” in the new season is not yet impressive, and the change of coach did not affect the team’s results in any way. In the last match, the Khabarovsk team lost to Dynamo Minsk (1: 2), again dropping to the last place in the Eastern Conference. Mikhail Kravets shook up the links again – in the first were David Tomasek, Vladimir Galuzin and Radan Lenz, place in the second three with Alexander Gorshkov and Vladimir Butuzov got a rookie team Ivan Nikolishin, returned to the third combination Dmitry Arkhipov.

Torpedo finished their home streak with a colorful victory over Traktor (5: 2). Arrange serious changes in the composition David Nemirovsky there was no point, he limited himself to a couple of “cosmetic” changes – in protection instead of Ivan Vereshchagin appeared Mikhail Orlov, at the gate from the first minutes came out Andrey Tikhomirov.

The guests started the match more actively and opened the scoring in the first meaningful attack after finishing. Ivan Chekhovich. Almost immediately Chekhovich had another moment, and it seemed that Torpedo would not experience serious problems in this game. But the feeling was deceiving – Amur earned the majority, took control of the puck, and Vladimir Butuzov perfectly thrown under the crossbar. Moreover, the Khabarovsk team came up with two or three more good attacks, in which Tikhomirov had to save his team. According to statistics, in the first period, the rivals showed equal hockey, except that Torpedo was removed more.

Having stood in the minority, Nizhny Novgorod took the lead – distinguished himself Kenny Agostino… Moreover, the referees needed a video review in order to confirm the legitimacy of this goal. The puck helped Torpedo calm the game down a bit, and two consecutive majorities allowed them to increase their lead, scored Theodor Lennström. “Cupid” fought, regardless of the score, and was rewarded – at the end of the second period a goal Alexandra Gorshkova reduced the backlog of Khabarovsk residents to a minimum.

The second goal of Gorshkov in the third period was a natural result of the pressure of “Cupid”: the owners seriously pressed Nizhny Novgorod, threw in from the blue, dug on a nickle, and the result was brought by the attack outright. The Khabarovsk team often lacked the ability to play from a position of strength this season, but here they were able to impose their own hockey on the opponent – 6: 1 in shots on target in favor of Amur in seven minutes. The majority of the torpedo men had to be a hero, in which they had to hero Evgeny Alikin: the goalkeeper naturally stole a goal from Marek Hrivik. In equal compositions, Khabarovsk looked more preferable, not ceasing to press even after their third goal. In overtime misbehaved Sergey Goncharuk – implemented its removal Artyom Alyaev, “Cupid” starts the home streak with a victory.

Three stars

Alexander Gorshkov

Led Amur’s comeback with two goals and an assist

Vladimir Butuzov

Distinguished himself with a beautiful goal in the majority and scored an assist, earned a key removal in overtime

Artyom Alyaev

Score 2 (1 + 1) points including overtime winning goal against former team