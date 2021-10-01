Anastasia Reshetova commented on rumors about an affair with Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend

When the ex-girlfriend of rapper Timati, blogger and businesswoman Anastasia Reshetova suggests asking her about something in a story, with a probability of 99% there will be questions about her personal life. Yesterday’s conversation with the audience was no exception. Subscribers are already sure that their favorite is dating someone, and she herself periodically fuels rumors about a new romance by posting controversial photos on a social network.

In recent days, Telegram channels and even some media have begun to say that Reshetova’s mysterious suitor is businessman from Saudi Arabia Hassan Jamil. If this name sounds familiar to you, then it does not seem to you. This is the ex-boyfriend of the singer Rihanna, with whom she dated from 2017 to 2019 and, according to rumors, they even wanted to get married. Insiders of the “Secular Chronicles” channel said that they had recently seen Anastasia and Hassan in Monaco and even described their meeting. They allegedly spent the evening in an expensive club, and then left the institution holding hands.

Also, anonymous sources claim that because of this novel, Anastasia recently converted to Islam. Reshetova herself denies that she changed her faith for the sake of a man. However, she began to upload photos with mosques in the background and in a hijab on a regular basis, however, mixing them with pictures in revealing outfits.

I didn’t become a Muslim because of a man. A person himself must come to such a decision, and not with the help of someone from outside. As for me, a decision cannot be sincere if someone influenced it, ” she wrote on Instagram.

Despite the fact that recently the girl promised to never bring up the topic of her personal life again, such rumors forced her to talk about her again. When asked about her relationship with an “Arab man,” she replied:

Public, you will drive me crazy soon))

As a reminder, in January 2020, Rihanna broke off relations with the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, a member of one of the richest families in the world, whom she has dated since 2017. It is known that in June 2018, Rihanna and Hassan announced their separation, but then got back together. They did not really hide the novel, but they did not advertise either – they were rarely seen together in public.

Now the singer is dating her stage colleague, rapper A $ AP Rocky. They were seen several times in recent months together on walks and in restaurants, and only in an interview with the gloss, the artist admitted that she was “the one”.

Hassan Jamil, who before his relationship with Rihanna managed to get married and divorced, comes from one of the richest families in the world, which in 2017 ranked fourth in the ranking of the richest families in the Arab world with a fortune of $ 2.2 billion. The businessman’s father’s company owns Abdul Latif Jameel, which has exclusive rights to sell Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia and seven other countries. Hassan himself holds a leading position in this company.