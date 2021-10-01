Angelina Jolie does not change her classic style even for a date with The Weeknd

Two months after the first joint release, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are again seen together at a dinner in Los Angeles. The arguments about what is between them – friendship, a creative tandem or something more, we will leave the yellow press. However, if at the beginning of summer we were worried that Kanye West could influence Irina Shayk’s style (and change her into sweatshirts and hoodies), then in the case of Abel Tesfaye and Angelina Jolie we can be calm – even he will not be able to force the actress to abandon her beloved classics …

If The Weeknd chose a relaxed denim bomber jacket to go out, Jolie remained faithful to her favorite fitted coat, pumps with medium heels and a vintage Saint Laurent bag with a strap. True, in one of them, their style managed to synchronize – the singer and actress were in black.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles, 2021

Angelina Jolie is one of those world-class stars who has long found her style and remains faithful to it both in everyday life and on the red carpet. This is the perfect example of a celebrity who can easily afford not to follow fashion trends. And at the same time, Jolie is always relevant: because her wardrobe, like herself, is beyond time and fashion. Yes, you are unlikely to see her in clothes with a tie-dye print or in a crochet blouse: the actress always and everywhere relies on the classics. Her everyday looks consist of basic pieces such as black suits (which she changes to white every ten years), beige trench coats, white shirts, laconic dresses and pumps with medium heels.

And no satellite is able to influence these long-term foundations. Rather, in this union, Abel’s wardrobe may change – what if, during the next dinner together, we will see him no longer in his favorite hoodies, in which he went on dates with Bella Hadid, but in a three-piece suit? Do you still remember the meme where Brad Pitt was transformed into the style of each of his girlfriend? If there is anything to worry about in this union, it is more likely that The Weeknd can repeat its fate.

Yes, this summer we saw many examples of how two people, seemingly from different worlds, during a relationship perfectly synchronized in style. Take Olivia Wilde with Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz with Channing Tatum. This happens sooner or later with almost any couple – you yourself do not notice how you begin to dress alike and encroach on each other’s things. However, this is good exactly as long as you do not begin to dissolve in another person and, as a result, lose your uniqueness.

Therefore, we suggest that you follow the example of Angelina Jolie and do not change your style under any circumstances. And if you also adhere to the classics, we have collected for you five looks inspired by Jolie’s outfits. Sorry to be banal, but this is really a win-win option for dating and meeting anyone, anywhere.