Angelina Jolie refused to play a superhero in the film adaptation of the comic

“Eternal” Is the next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will feature an all-star cast.

Many big names can be seen in the comic strip, including some stars who have refused to play superheroes in the past. Kit Harington, best known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, recently revealed that he didn’t want to play a superhero before “Eternal”… It turns out that something similar happened with Angelina Jolie.

During a recent interview, the star revealed that she turned down her famous superhero role in the past, but did not reveal which one. She also explained why she decided to give a chance. “Eternal”…

I usually don’t lean towards superhero movies or sci-fi stories. This is usually not what I want to do. I felt like there was something else going on in this movie. This story focuses on the characters. These guys are not Spider-Man, Captain America, or Hulk. A lot of hardcore fans don’t know who the Eternals are. Presenting them all at once is not easy.

Jolie is not yet ready to talk about her future in the franchise. There is a possibility that Tena will appear in the MCU after “Eternal”…

The premiere of the film comics in Russian cinemas will take place on November 4, 2021.