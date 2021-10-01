https://ria.ru/20210512/jolie-1731765309.html

Angelina Jolie revealed the details of her personal life

Actress Angelina Jolie in an interview with E! News Daily Pop told what is happening in her personal life after breaking up with Brad Pitt.

MOSCOW, May 12 – RIA Novosti. Actress Angelina Jolie in an interview with E! News Daily Pop revealed what has been going on in her personal life since breaking up with Brad Pitt in 2016. Since then, the actress has not entered into any other relationship. In any case, she did not publicly talk about this anywhere, and the paparazzi did not notice her on the streets with her new chosen one. Now Jolie has confirmed that all these years she has been in the status of “free”, and even explained why. Jolie also told about the relationship. with children: three adopted and three relatives, who were born in an alliance with Brad Pitt. According to the actress, they are not just people close to each other, but a real “team” with which she was very lucky.

