Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and others at the Variety Power Of Women ceremony

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara

The annual Variety Power Of Women ceremony hosted by Variety magazine and Liferime TV channel took place yesterday in Beverly Hills. The guests of the gala evening were Angelina Jolie, who came along with her 16-year-old adopted daughter Zahara, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Jenna Dewan and other stars.

This year’s ceremony honored the poet Amanda Gordon, singers Katy Perry and Lord, producer Channing Dungi and actress Rita Moreno. They were recognized for their significant contribution to charity.

During the event, Jolie took the stage to introduce Amanda Gordon, who, she says, conquered America at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A young graceful woman who boldly took the podium on the day of the inauguration. Not just the youngest, but also the strongest voice we could ask for at that moment,

– said Angelina.

It is worth noting that in recent years Angelina Jolie rarely appears on the red carpet of social events – the actress devotes almost all of her time to her children and social activities. However, yesterday’s ceremony was just part of it. For the release, Jolie chose a discreet long dress in light brown, and her daughter chose a bow in total white style.



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara and Amanda Gordon



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom



Jenna Dewenne



Hunter Schafer

Lord

Ava Duvernay

Alyssa Milano