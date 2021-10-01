Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara at a charity award in Los Angeles

Yesterday, the Variety’s Power Of Women awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles. Variety magazine and the Lifetime TV channel again honored women who contributed to the public life of the country, were noted as benefactors and philanthropists.

Angelina Jolie became one of the main guests of the ceremony. She appeared on the red carpet with her adopted daughter Zakhara. For the exit, the actress chose a flowing beige dress, and her daughter – a white trouser set, both of them sincerely smiled at the camera.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara

Jolie’s main mission at the event was to present the award to Amanda Gorman, poet and activist, the youngest of the authors, to read her poems specially written for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The 23-year-old poet was happy to meet Angelina and her daughter. In turn, Jolie made a shrill speech from the stage.

Angelina Jolie, her daughter Zahara and Amanda Gorman

A young graceful woman who fearlessly took the podium on the day of the inauguration. Not just the youngest, but also the strongest voice, – said Jolie.

Jolie remembered the stories of Amanda, how she, as a little girl with a speech impediment, honed her poetic skills, over and over again writing down rhymes in a student’s notebook. Angelina admired the willpower of the future poetess and paid tribute to the 7-year-old Amanda, who “struggled with the language in search of her own style”.