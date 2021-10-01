Anthony Joshua said he learned a lesson from the defeat of Usyk

Former World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua said that he had identified mistakes that led him to defeat in a duel against Alexandra Usik , which confirms his earlier expressed desire to exercise his right to a rematch. Usyk defeated Joshua via unanimous decision on September 25 in London to take the WBA, IBF and WBO titles from him. Both boxers’ promoters have confirmed that Joshua is entitled to a rematch under the contract.

“I watched the fight, analyzed my preparation and revealed my mistakes. I learned my lesson, – wrote Joshua on social networks. – Don’t worry about me. My spirit is strong. “

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already announced that he plans to hold a rematch in February-March, and in addition to Great Britain and Kiev, where Usyk wants to box with Joshua for the second time, he is receiving offers from the Middle East. According to him, they will study all the options and evaluate what prize fund can be collected in each case.

Hearn also stated that Joshua is determined to exercise his right to revenge, as he did once after losing to Andy Ruiz.

“The first thing I said to him was:“ I have to ask, do you want a revenge with Alexander Usik? ” He looked at me as if he was ready to strangle me. “Damn it, yes,” he said. He looked like he was ready to punch me, ”Hearn told Boxing Social about his meeting with Joshua after the fight.