Ariana Grande – 34 + 35 Remix: video premiere watch online

Famous American singer Ariana Grande presented a new clip to the song 34 + 35 Remix. Popular rap singers joined her in the composition Megan thee stallion and Doja Cat.

The new 34 + 35 Remix video was filmed in Ariana’s style: high ponytail, high heels and elements of American Style décor of the 20th century.

In the video, girls in luxurious lingerie are having fun drinking champagne: the images of the performers are ideally complemented by massive jewelry, and Megan Thee Stallion, while performing her part of the song, pleases with an effective twerk in the pool.

Track 34 + 35 was included in Ariana Grande’s latest album Positions, which premiered at the end of October 2020.

Already at the beginning of 2021, the performer hinted that a remix of this song would soon be released, but until recently she hid the composition of the trio.

Ariana Grande is getting married

That Ariana Grande is getting married became known on the eve of Christmas in December 2020.

The 27-year-old actress was chosen by real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Photo of Ariana Grande’s wedding rings on Instagram, combined with a series of shots with Dalton, left fans no choice.

In the comments to the publication, the reaction of Joan Grande, the singer’s mother, was also noticed: the woman admitted that she was very happy to welcome Dalton Gomez to her family.