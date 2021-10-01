https://ria.ru/20210212/grande-1597173196.html

Ariana Grande’s new music video reaches over three million views in half a day

Ariana Grande's new video for the remix of her track "34 + 35", in which rappers Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion took part, gained over a million in two hours

MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Ariana Grande’s new video for the remix of her track “34 + 35”, in which rappers Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion took part, gained more than a million views on YouTube and 400 thousand likes in two hours. In the video, the singers are having fun in a luxurious mansion: drinking champagne by the indoor pool, filming a home video of fooling around in luxurious underwear – and just having a good time. The original track “34 + 35” was included in the singer’s sixth studio album “Positions”, which was released last fall. The video for it was published at the same time. For a year, the video, created in the spirit of the films “Austin Powers” and “Metropolis”, has received almost 150 million views. The song “34 + 35” also hit the top ten of the weekly Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number eight, and high on the charts in the UK, Canada and other countries.

