Artem Dzyuba is the best RPL player in September, why Karpin refused to be called up to the Russian national team, the opinion of Pavel Gorodnitsky – October 1, 2021

Artem Dzyuba is the best RPL player in September. The fans voted for Guilherme (apparently, for Khimki kung fu), the Match TV experts got a kick out of Claudinho, but the league representatives chose Dziuba anyway. Naturally, the decision instantly resonated. Artyom has already remembered the controversial penalty with Krylya, the refusal to go to the national team, and the empty match with Malmo – in short, let anyone win, if only not he.

But there is a problem: it seems that Dziuba is really the best. Zenit has three victories in three RPL matches in September, and Artem himself drove three goals, issued three assists and received three stars from WhoScored as the main character of the meetings against Akhmat, Rubin and Wings. Therefore, the striker clearly deserved an award from the league – another thing is that there are no fewer questions.

Chief among them – why the hell did Artyom refuse to go to the national team for its most important matches? The official version about the form sounds diplomatic, but all the insiders unanimously say: Dziuba immediately after the appointment of Karpin faced a tough choice and pondered what to do. It seemed that there were only two options: either to fundamentally suspend a career in the national team while Valera was working, or to obey and humbly work hard. Sly Artyom showed with all his looks that he had chosen the second scenario (he even met Karpin), but at the decisive moment he jumped.

Such an act caused bewilderment not only among fans and journalists, but also among Karpin himself. Valery shrugged his shoulders on the air of “Match” and recalled that in August Dziuba was ready to join the team in any situation. But then something changed. Perhaps Artyom was embarrassed by Karpin’s words about the conflict between them – the coach admitted the quarrel at one of the social events, and his quote scattered all over the media. Or Dzyuba realized that he was being invited to the national team strictly on the bench, and Smolov or Zabolotny would play – a sad outcome for Artyom. The final and most dumb version – the Zenit striker did not intend to visit Valera at all, and there is no direct refusal due to the fact that Dziuba is afraid of popular reaction. It is also quite a working option.

Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

And Koloskov, and Romantsev, and other masters of Russian football have already announced that after the demarche Artyom would not have been invited anymore – a lot of honor. But Karpin has a different approach: apparently, he makes a long list of the best players with a Russian passport, and then weeds out those who are a little weaker. The same Cherchesov was much more conservative and worked with the usual narrow clip, but Valery does the right thing – don’t care who to call, just to get to Qatar. For the sake of such a mission, you can endure a couple of sour faces in the locker room.

Therefore, Dziuba still has a chance for a comeback, but several conditions must be met. Firstly, Artem is obliged to maintain his current form, in which he generates goals and assists almost at the level of Lewandowski. Of course, after reaching the peak, the striker needs to dial the coach’s number and say: “Georgich, now I’m ready. If you call me, I will tear it apart. ” Without this action, return is definitely impossible.

Secondly, it is important that Dziuba’s competitors look weaker than him. Now, of Artyom’s opponents, only Anton Zabolotny sometimes gives out powerful performances. But Smolov has been silent for a long time, and Agalarov has very little experience – Karpin clearly invited him to only play the role of a joker. So with this point, Artyom is still fine.

Thirdly and most importantly, a lot will determine the result. If Russia, following the matches with Slovenia and Slovakia, actually guarantees itself a second place in the group, Karpin will forget about Dziuba at least until spring. But if the national team fails, Valera will have no time for pride – in November he will gladly accept into the team a person who wants to become a hero and savior of the country again.

Karpin, of course, in this situation, if not a victim, then a person with whom they are trying to play dirty political games. Dziuba, on the other hand, clearly shows why he is so disliked and periodically booed. He thinks over multiple moves, polishes the wording and uses frank manipulations – and all in order not to go into the shadows and sit on the bench.

Now Artyom’s act is hardly discussed: on the contrary, people are happy that the team will not have a potential record holder for goals for the national team. But if Russia flies past Qatar, Artyom will again be the last one. Because when a player makes 3 + 3 in the RPL, and at the same time mockingly politely ignores the challenge to two super matches, this can only be called in one word – hypocrisy.