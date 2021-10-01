Arthur Dalaloyan – on Averina’s presentation of a BMW X5 for the Olympic silver medal in 2020: “Not quite fair”

2020 Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Artur Dalaloyan spoke about gifts for champions and prize-winners of the Tokyo Games.

Let us remind that the winners of gold medals received BMW X5 cars as a gift, and those who won silver and bronze – BMW X3.

– What are you going to do with the captured BMW X5?

– I’ll give it to my wife. She needs it more. While I train, she takes care of the children. We have three of them. Someone needs to be taken to the circle, someone to the clinic … This X5 is chic, in an expensive configuration. For a large family, such a car is ideal.

– How did you react to the fact that Dina Averina was awarded a BMW X5 – on a par with the Olympic champions, and Arina, who took fourth place, was given a BMW X3?

– To you honestly answer? Or cheat?

– We are for honesty.

– Of course, all of this caused a stormy … Okay, I will not speak for everyone. I will speak for myself. My first reaction is a slight misunderstanding… On the one hand, the girls deserved what they got. On the other hand, this is not entirely fair in relation to those athletes who, for some reason – due to bad luck, injury or controversial refereeing – did not get into the prize-winners at the Olympics, but remained unnoticed. Unlike the Averins.

– Have you watched their performance in Tokyo?

– Yes.

– Have the Averins been sued?

– Only those who thoroughly understand the rules of rhythmic gymnastics can clearly answer this question. I can’t say that about myself. What caught your eye? The Israeli Ashram had more complicated programs. But she made a mistake. In my opinion, rough…

– I dropped the tape.

– Yes. Nevertheless, the Ashram was highly praised. For our girls, of course, it is very insulting. But … This is the decision of the judges. They don’t argue with them. And there are no random people on the panel of judges at the Olympic Games.

– In other words, don’t you believe in a conspiracy against Russia?

“Exactly,” Dalaloyan said.

We will remind, Dina Averina took the second place in the individual championship, her sister Arina became the fourth.