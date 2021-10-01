ASAP Rocky and Rihanna spotted on a date. Photo!

“They are obviously a couple and also best friends.”





Rihanna, 32, and ASAP Rocky are back together! This time, the paparazzi captured the couple leaving the Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles. They left it a few minutes apart, but the reporters are sure that inside they spent time together.

The singer arrived at the scene a little earlier, according to eyewitnesses. And ASAP Rocky appeared with ten acquaintances later. At the institution, they threw a private party in the circle of those closest to them. In Los Angeles, the Delilah restaurant is known behind the scenes as “Drake’s Place.” The rapper loves to spend time there with friends. Rihanna also frequently vacationed there with Drake when they dated from 2009 to 2016.

“They are obviously a couple and also best friends. They joked a lot and laughed a lot. Lovers often have parties with friends. It’s also a date for them, ”a source said about Rihanna’s relationship with ASAP Rocky.

The performers have been friends for many years, and for the first time posed together on the red carpet in 2019. They appeared at the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Then they were seen several times together on walks in different parts of the world. And in December last year, the rapper met the singer’s parents. He spent the New Year holidays with Rihanna’s family in Barbados. Since then, no one doubts the romantic relationship of the couple.

“They do not hide the fact that they are dating. Rather, they just don’t want people to talk about them. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky don’t like attention to their personas. They are indifferent to this. They appear in different places, and no one knows when this will happen, “the insider shared.