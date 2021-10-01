Audi and Porsche in Formula 1: the issue is almost resolved

At the Italian Grand Prix, there was a big meeting of representatives of teams, minders, FIA and Formula 1 leadership, at which the new regulations for motors were discussed. At that time, no particular details were given to the public, but according to German Auto Motor und Sport, the parties reached an agreement in principle, and before the Turkish Grand Prix, an official statement will be made about the new regulations, which will enter into force in 2026.

The existing power plant manufacturers – Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault, Honda / Red Bull – agreed to noticeable changes in the engine design, on the condition that new manufacturers, primarily Audi and Porsche, come to Formula 1, committing themselves to participate in the championship throughout at least five years. Thus, if the regulations are presented to the public in the near future, it will actually mean the entry into the championship of companies belonging to the Volkswagen concern.

What will the new power plant look like in general terms? Turbocharged V6 engine with many standard parts with severe retrofit restrictions. In fact, it will be possible to modify the cylinder head and combustion chamber, and the cost of the power plant should be significantly less than one million dollars, whereas now the price is two million.

The MGU-H motor generator will go down in history, taking into account the high cost of this technology and the upcoming transition to CO2-neutral fuel. The current generation of power plants cannot be converted to cleaner fuels without huge financial and time costs.

The transition to CO2-neutral fuel will inevitably lead to a reduction in the power of the internal combustion engine, and to compensate for the losses, the power of the electrical component of the power plant will be increased. So, in the new generation, the power of the MGU-K motor-generator will increase from the current 120 kilowatts to 350 kilowatts, which is equivalent to 476 hp. instead of the current 163 hp

With such an increase in MGU-K power, there is a problem with the accumulation of energy during braking – the rear wheels will be more prone to locking. To solve this problem, it is proposed to allow the use of active aerodynamics, when at the moment of braking the position of the rear wing will change to increase downforce. In addition, Red Bull Racing chief Christian Horner proposes an active suspension that could contain standardized elements and be inexpensive.

Another issue is related to costs. Potential newcomers from Audi and Porsche insist on exceptions for them in budgetary constraints and in the timing of engine bench tests. Volkswagen wants to apply the same strategy in Formula 1 as in other racing series, acting with two of its brands at once. With this approach, Audi and Porsche will share the costs and reap the double benefits.