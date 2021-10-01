Barça has a € 481m loss after the 2020/21 season. Club net debt – 680 million – Football

Barcelona have reported on the results of the financial year 2020/21.

The club’s operating income amounted to 631 million euros against the budgeted 828 million euros, a fall compared to last year amounted to 224 million euros or 26%.

Costs increased by 19% over the previous season, from € 955 million to € 1.136 billion, the highest in the club’s history.

This brings Barça’s operating loss for the fiscal year to € 505 million, with a net loss after tax of € 481 million.

Blaugrana’s net debt as at 30 June 2021 is 680 million euros.

The club expects revenues to rise to 765 million euros in fiscal 2021/22 (the main reason is the opening of the Camp Nou to the audience).

Expenditures are projected to decrease to 784 million due to a significant reduction in the players’ payroll (by 31%).

Thus, the next fiscal year is expected to close with an operating loss of € 19 million, but after tax, a net profit of € 5 million is expected.

Kuman’s dismissal is hampered by a 13 million euro penalty. Besides, Barça has to pay for a new coach.

Barça horror concentrate: two 0-3 defeats, worst start in the Champions League