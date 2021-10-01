Barça is no longer a super club. The management forgot how to buy players, and Messi’s departure made things worse

Barcelona crashed into Lisbon Benfica and lost in the Champions League for the second time in a row. Ronald Kuman’s team has zero points in the first two rounds, no goals scored, and even problems in the championship – the “blue garnet” are in sixth place in La Liga.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

Fans see Koeman as the culprit. Earlier, Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setiena and especially Lionel Messi were expelled from Catalonia in a similar way. In fact, Barça’s crisis is deeper – the club lived without a banal strategy. In such a situation, it is impossible to return to the previous top-level at the snap of a finger (or by changing the coach). This uncertainty is especially sensitive in relation to the transfer campaign of the Catalans.

Uefa champions league “He shouldn’t get his shirt dirty.” Ferdinand – about Messi under the wall 09/29/2021 at 10:41

In fact, the troubles began in 2014, when FIFA imposed a transfer ban on Barcelona for the whole of 2015. The club could not register newcomers, but the players and coaches were unlikely to be soared about this, because that summer, the management thoroughly bought 150 million euros – the roster was joined by Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Thomas Vermaelen.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic Photo: Getty Images

Barça has point-to-point purchases for certain positions. Somewhere they bought already established players, somewhere they took them for the future for little money. This became one of the main factors in the hegemony of the Catalans from 2014 to 2016, containing a victory in the Champions League, two championships and the title of one of the best teams in the history of football.

The main advantage of that composition was certainty. Everyone understood who the main player was, and who, in case of problems, could substitute and come on as a substitute. So the murderous trio MSN was born, Rakitic became one of the best midfielders in Europe and a worthy replacement for the departed Xavi, and ter Stegen became the top.

Fast forward to 2021. Do Barça have stability in choosing their squad, especially in attack? On the one hand, Koeman has a diverse attacking arsenal. Here and Filipe Coutinho, and Luc de Jong, and Memphis Depay, and Yusuf Demir. And here Ansu Fati has also recovered, and in October Usman Dembele with Sergio Aguero will drive up straight from the infirmary. Impressive, right? But which of them will voluntarily agree to sit on the bench? In any case, someone will have to sacrifice and sit on the bench. This indicates an imbalance in the composition.

This is understandable, because half of the players were bought in turmoil. The same Dembele was acquired simply to simply acquire. We all remember how PSG transported Neymar to France right before the start of the season, activating the € 222 million clause. It was like Barcelona got a lot of money, but the management did not know at all what to do with it. Josep Bartomeu, according to the principle of dogmatism, was obliged to buy a replacement player for a lot of money, and in the end he did it. I got a player who doesn’t fit Barça’s style at all – Usman reveals himself in the presence of space and does not feel comfortable in positioning, which is not a very good characterization of a football player of a club built on the belief in tiki-taku. And later, as it turned out, Dembele is a very capricious and traumatic boy.

Less than six months later, another transfer slip followed in the face of Coutinho. No one understood why the team needed it and in what role it would be used. At first, the player was shoved into the center, considering it as a replacement for Andres Iniesta. When the club realized that Filipe was failing in defense and did not give out the amount of work necessary for the center of the field, he was pushed to the flank. But here, too, because Coutinho likes to sharpen, beat from afar and move wherever his heart desires. Barça could have adopted this style of play, but not with a live Messi, endowed with exactly the same functions.

Filipe Coutinho Photo: Getty Images

In theory, Coutinho could have played this season, because Messi left Catalonia. But now it’s a completely different Barcelona with Koeman at the helm. And Filipe himself is no longer a cake – the Brazilian missed almost a year due to injury and lost his status as a top player. No one will wait for the player to get in shape. It’s easier to push him into the reserve and release the proven fighters at the base, ready to give results here and now, like Luc de Jong.

But de Jong does not aim at the status of the permanent leader of the Catalan attack. It is unlikely that the management would have rented him at all, if not Ronald Koeman, who is very fond of bringing compatriots to his teams. Kuman could be fired at any moment, and the new coach is unlikely to continue releasing a tall striker at the start. Rather, Joan Laporta will bring the preacher of ideas Cruyff (or maybe Xavi himself) to the team, who will not need Luke at all. He would rather put Depay or Fati in the false nine position than release such a non-Barcelona player.

In general, Luke’s arrival in Catalonia is a consequence of the club’s terrible transfer policy, which lasted for years. Coutinho and Dembele are just the tip of the iceberg. Remember the legendary summer purchase of 2016 after the transfer ban, when Bartomeu brought in 120 million euros for Andre Gomes, Jasper Sillessen, Paco Alcacer, Luc Dinh, Denis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti. Which one of them started playing? It’s no joke, but of these players, only Umtiti remained in the squad. But the Frenchman has already given up football for two years now and is chilling on the bench, receiving a salary.

Collectively, Umtiti is not the worst transfer. Others were bought in the role of deep stock players, but at unimaginable sums. For Alcaser they paid 30 million, for Gomes more – 37 million. Nobody doubts their qualifications, but it is hardly advisable to buy football players for that kind of money, who will still kick the ball on holidays. As a result, both left Barcelona as illiquid assets.

A similar fate affected Malcolm and Francisco Trinkau. Both play in the right winger position, which has been concreted by Messi. In the rare periods when the Argentine missed matches, these guys got a chance to prove themselves. But being out of play tone, they themselves needed time to get the necessary condition. By that time, Lionel was already returning to the field, and the guys were returned to their usual habitat – to the bench. It is more striking that for these players, Barca dumped at least 30 million euros, which again is madness for the notorious reservists.

But still, no transfer can be compared in senselessness and ruthlessness with the transfer of Antoine Griezmann. Of course, Antoine is an outstanding player, but he is not for Barcelona at all. The club could not come to terms with the loss of Neymar, continued to be nervous because of Dembele’s injuries and, apparently, already then buried Coutinho. But how Griezmann was supposed to replace Dembele and even more so Neymar, who passed away a long time ago, is a big question. The transfer would have been more logical in case of Suarez’s departure, but the Uruguayan was in the very juice and was not going to leave the team. What’s the point? Nobody understood in two years.

Antoine Griezmann Photo: Getty Images

Fortunately, there is money, the Camp Nou is packed with tourists every match, the La Liga TV contract brings good income, and the players do not hesitate to appear in commercials for Beko refrigerators – this is probably what the Catalan managers reasoned. And then the coronavirus happened, bringing the bosses down to earth. And here Bartomeu & Co. were running around with bulging eyes, not looking for new players to master the budget, but for new buyers for inflated assets.

It was possible to say goodbye only to Griezmann, and even then within the framework of the lease. In theory, Atlético may not buy out the striker. But Madrid gave Laporte the opportunity to buy time to cut debts. As the president said recently, 103% of club income goes to the salaries of footballers. This information was announced after the official departure of Lionel Messi from the team, that is, with him, this figure was even higher. Also, due to debts, Barça’s salary ceiling has decreased by at least 250 million euros. Compared to last season, the club can spend up to 97 million euros on salaries.

But the main defeat, of course, is the loss of Messi. The departure of the Argentinean finally convinced skeptics that the root of all problems in the club does not lie in one person alone. With Leo leaving for Paris, Barça’s attacking game did not become more structured, and the killer pressure of Bayern’s level did not appear. Although now Kuman is blamed for this.

Ronald Koeman and Lionel Messi Photo: Getty Images

To understand how deplorable the situation at Barça is – to save the match with Benfica, young Pablo Gavi and Nico Gonzalez, who made their professional football debut about a month ago, came out. And also Fati and Coutinho, who have not played football due to injuries for about a year. If Pep Guardiola had come to Barça not in 2008, but in 2021, in a couple of months he would have to look for a new job.

Benfica defeat Barcelona in Lisbon

Follow the schedule of matches of the day here

Uefa champions league Messi vs Ronaldo in 2021. Who is cooler after changing clubs? 09/29/2021 at 09:00