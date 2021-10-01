Barcelona announced a loss of half a billion euros :: Football :: RBC Sport

FC Barcelona’s losses have skyrocketed to nearly half a billion euros. The team, which spent up to 110% of its income on player salaries, ended the last financial year with a loss of € 97 million

FC Barcelona ended the last fiscal year with a loss of € 481 million, according to a report published on the team’s website. In the 2019/20 fiscal year, the club’s after-tax losses were € 97 million.

In the summer, nine players left the club, including Lionel Messi, after which Barcelona were able to cut the payroll from 110% of the club’s income to 80%. The agreement with Messi was not concluded for financial reasons, the footballer moved to PSG. The team left, including the Frenchman Antoine Griezmann and the Spaniard Juan Miranda.

The club’s operating expenses for the fiscal year ended 30 September 2020/21 set a record, increasing by 19% over the previous year, from € 955 million to € 1.136 billion. Operating income was € 631 million, less than the € 828 million budgeted for. In the previous fiscal year, operating income was € 855 million, which is now down 26%.

The report indicates that the net debt of Barcelona as of June 30, 2021 was € 680 million. In August, the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, said that the club’s total debt was € 1.35 billion.

In the budget for the 2021/22 season, the club has planned a 21% increase in revenues to € 765 million. The forecast for growth is associated with the resumption of matches with spectators. The costs are set in the budget at the level of € 784 million with a significant – by 31% – reduction in the payroll.

Last season, Barcelona finished third in the Spanish Championship, won the Spanish Cup, and in the Champions League they were relegated to the 1/8 finals.