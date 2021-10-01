Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner will dance together at children’s weddings

During the divorce a few years ago, actress Jennifer Garner complained that she would not be able to dance with her husband at her daughter’s wedding.

In 2015, Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their divorce (officially divorced only in 2018). Then, commenting on the situation to reporters, the actress dropped a loud phrase.

“I lost my dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding,” she told Vanity Fair.

And now the March 2021 issue of The Hollywood Reporter comes out with a new interview with Mrs. Garner. Journalists reminded the 48-year-old artist of her long-standing quote and learned that a lot has changed since then.

“When our children get married, we will dance, now I know that,” Jennifer replied with a smile. – We will dance boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about it anymore. ”

Recall that after a divorce from Garner, Affleck had an affair with a young actress Ana de Armas. In early 2021, their relationship ended, and one of the reasons for the breakup was that Ben is very attached to his children from his ex-wife. The man continues to care for and spend time with the three heirs, and for this he maintains good relations with Jennifer. They would have converged again, as Dzhigurda and Anisina did …

