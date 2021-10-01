Ben Affleck said that divorce from Jennifer Garner helped him in the profession

Three years have passed since the official divorce of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, and even more since the separation. However, the actor continues to occasionally remember his ex-wife with a kind word in an interview. In a new conversation with the journalist of The Hollywood Reporter, Ben talked about his new film “Out of the Game” and unexpectedly admitted that divorce from Jennifer helped him to become much better professionally.

For me, this movie is interesting because my hero has lived a sufficient number of years, has experienced many ups and downs, he has children and a divorce behind him. It seems to me that now I have enough life experience that I could bring to this role, so this project hooked me. In general, as I got older and got more meaningful personal experience, acting became much more interesting for me and, in turn, directed my attention to films about people with disabilities, – said Ben.

Ben Affleck in the movie Beyond the Game

While promoting this film last year, Ben spoke candidly about his alcohol addiction and divorce from Jennifer Garner. In an interview with Good Morning America, he admitted:

I didn’t want to get divorced, I didn’t want to be divorced, I really didn’t want to destroy my family. This upset me because it meant that I was not the person I was. It was very painful.

Jennifer Garner

Also in an interview with The New York Times in 2020, Ben said:

The biggest regret in my life is this divorce. Shame is very toxic. There are no positive byproducts of shame. Poisonous, disgusting feelings, low self-esteem and self-loathing are simply slowly extinguished in you.

For a long time, I drank relatively well. But it so happened that I started drinking more and more, and my marriage began to disintegrate. It was in 2015, 2016. My drunkenness, of course, created many problems for our marriage.

We will remind, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their separation in June 2015. The reason for the discord in the family was Ben’s betrayal with their nanny with Jennifer, Christina Ouzunyan. Although, according to Garner, the problems began a few months before Aflek started an affair on the side.

I think the nanny did not influence our decision to divorce in any way, but if you ask if I condemn his act, I will answer: “Yes,” Jennifer admitted in an interview.

In April 2017, the actress officially filed for divorce. Ben and Jennifer agreed to part ways peacefully and refused to litigate in matters of custody of three children and division of property.