Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas meets VP of dating app Tinder

Ana de Armas / Paul Bukadakis

After the breakup, 48-year-old Ben Affleck and 33-year-old Ana de Armas each went their own way: the actor renewed relations with longtime lover Jennifer Lopez, and the actress began dating the vice president of the famous dating app Tinder Paul Bukadakis.



Paul Bukadakis (left)

The insider said that the couple was introduced by mutual friends. Paul lives in Austin, Texas, but often travels to Santa Monica. There, the couple spent a lot of time together until the actress flew to Spain to shoot a new film.

Ana and Paul’s romance continues for several months, and their relationship is developing rapidly – Bukadakis has already introduced his beloved to his family.



Ana de Armas

The separation of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas became known earlier this year. The lovers were together for about a year, and they decided to leave at the initiative of the actress. What caused the breakup of their relationship is unknown. However, there were rumors that their romance was completely fake – allegedly in this way Ben and Ana fueled interest in the movie “Deep Waters”, in which they starred. Due to the coronavirus, the premiere of the film was postponed several times, and without waiting for its release, they ended their relationship.



Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Nothing is known about the personal life of Ana’s new lover. But he clearly values ​​the relationship with the actress and is ready to test them for strength, waiting for the return of his beloved from abroad.