Beyoncé has written a new single: it will be the soundtrack for the movie “King Richard” with Will Smith

The author of the soundtrack for “King Richard” – Beyoncé

Famous American singer Beyoncé has recorded a new song especially for the movie “King Richard: Raising Champions”. On the credits of the sports biopic, the single of the performer Be Alive will sound.

The first viewers announced the soundtrack to the tape from Beyoncé. The artist has not yet released a single to the public.

It is known that the star created the composition together with Dixson (Darius Scott), who previously collaborated with Farrell Williams, Chance The Rapper and other celebrities.

Experts predict success for Beyoncé’s soundtrack. It is believed that both the tape and the single itself can be nominated for an Oscar-2022.

Trailer “King Richard: Raising Champions” 2021: watch the video

The main thing about the movie “King Richard: Raising Champions”