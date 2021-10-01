Beyoncé has written a new single: it will be the soundtrack for the movie “King Richard” with Will Smith

The author of the soundtrack for “King Richard” – Beyoncé
Famous American singer Beyoncé has recorded a new song especially for the movie “King Richard: Raising Champions”. On the credits of the sports biopic, the single of the performer Be Alive will sound.
The first viewers announced the soundtrack to the tape from Beyoncé. The artist has not yet released a single to the public.
It is known that the star created the composition together with Dixson (Darius Scott), who previously collaborated with Farrell Williams, Chance The Rapper and other celebrities.
The main thing about the movie “King Richard: Raising Champions”
- Work on the tape began back in January 2020, in Los Angeles. The premiere is scheduled for November 18, 2021.
- The film was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, for whom the project is the second for the big screens. King Richard was written by Zach Beilin.
- The film is about Richard Williams, who works as a tennis coach. He is raising two daughters: Serena and Venus. From the age of 4, girls go to training, and as a result, they become the most successful tennis players in the world.
- Will Smith played the leading role in the movie. Interestingly, because of the color of his skin, a long debate continued, because Richard Williams himself has it much darker.
- The film “King Richard” also stars John Bernthal, Onzhanya Ellis, Sania Sidney, Demi Singleton and others.
- Warner Bros. Pictures Ukraine has already presented a Ukrainian trailer for the sports biopic.