Biathlon. “Shut up.” Guberniev replied to T. Boe after the words of the Norwegian addressed to Loginov

Sports journalist and commentator Dmitry Guberniev reacted to the statement of the Norwegian biathlete Tarja Boe.

Recall that Boe released an autobiographical book in which he criticized the Russian Alexander Loginov.

In the book, the Norwegian wrote about Loginov’s victory in the sprint at the 2020 World Cup in Antholz and called the Russian athlete a fraud, recalling the doping scandal involving Loginov.

“Now all our skiers have every right to say that they cannot perform with the fraudster Teresa Johaug. What is getting dark in their eyes too, that Johaug was deceiving everyone. What kind of garbage? Or did we have a graduation of doping? everyone behind the eyes. ”This is the only way they know how to say that Loginov is a swindler.

Fuck you guys. Shut up. How long can you talk behind your eyes? Complete crap. At the same time, I have great respect for the sports successes of the Be brothers, but how much can you flutter your tongue? “, – quotes Guberniev” Championship “.

Loginov served a two-year disqualification for the use of a prohibited drug – erythropoietin. Loginov returned to biathlon in the 2016/17 season.

Tikhonov reacted to Be’s words about Loginov: “You first sort out your garden, boor!”

