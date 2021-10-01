Biathlon Tarjei Be in his book accused Loginov of doping, details of the scandal, opinion of Tikhonov, Reztsova, Alexander Loginov biathlete latest news – October 1, 2021

Alexander Loginov has long served a disqualification for EPO and legally returned to the track. But after each successful race, the rivals remind the public that Loginov is a deceiver. The peak of indignation was the sprint at the World Championships in Antholz, when Alexander outstripped all the tops and won gold.

For some, that victory of Loginov was a real blow to pride. For example, a Norwegian Tarja Be I devoted a couple of paragraphs to this in my autobiography.

“I’ve run the race of my life. I closed all the targets, raced frantically to the finish line and fought for the gold. At the finish line I was ahead of Johannes by one second, and a victory over Johannes is usually enough to win: for the last two years he has been the best in the world. But the result on the scoreboard showed that I fell behind the strong French – Martin Fourcade and Kenten Fillon Maillet.

I could put up with the bronze – after such a strong race it was almost a victory. But then an athlete appeared who did not deserve to be here. This fraudster, Alexander Loginov, won gold. And I stayed with fourth place, one more fourth place. When Loginov finished the winner, my eyes darkened “, – wrote Tarjei. And at the presentation of the book, he explained his position in more detail.

– We, athletes, are very concerned that everyone should compete on equal terms, and we perceive cases of deliberate use of doping not just as a legal fact. We stand for pure sport. It’s hard when the one who broke the rules wins you…

– Did you talk to Loginov about this?

– No, he never invited me to talk. We offered him to do this and hoped that he would talk to journalists so that everyone in the world could hear what he was thinking. But he remains silent, and then there are speculations from our side. And we find it a little embarrassing that he doesn’t say anything.

Our stars immediately stood up for Loginov.

Dmitry Vasiliev, two-time Olympic champion in biathlon

– Losers should always have dark eyes. This is their slogan. First, let this whole Norwegian team deal with their asthma, and then talk about some kind of honesty and fairness. Here, as in the criminal relationships of people with the law – Loginov has served his sentence, which means that he is clean. Of course, this situation did not paint Alexander and leaves a lot of questions. But, since it happened so, he served his entire sentence, and it is not up to some Be brothers to decide whether he should compete or not. Actually, there is a law that everyone must comply with, no matter how many medals. He is clean before the law, so he had the right to participate in the World Cup. And let the losers cry into their vest and look at the historical document, where Loginov is the world sprint champion.

What are the reasons for such continuing statements by the Norwegians? This is a well-known technique: the best defense is offense. They feel wrong and asthma plume, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. I think they have such huge authorized lists for the use of illegal drugs that if they find out about it, the whole world will shudder. They need to somehow rehabilitate themselves, that’s why they attack, that is, they defend themselves. Normal people are silent and just speak out.

Loginov is clean before the law. Even WADA cannot find anything, so he is an absolutely legitimate champion. And let the Norwegians cry further under the covers…

Four-time Olympic biathlon champion Alexander Tikhonov

– I think Tarja Be needs to calm down in this regard – what happened is what happened. The Norwegians tried to write about me that I was doping. Thor Svensberger wrote that Tikhonov was doping. I answered him: “I forgive for the dullness.” I beat them, scratched them both in the tail and in the mane, straightened as I wanted, but they did not like it.

You first sort out your garden with your exceptions, then discuss us. Hamie, what else to say. They very often show their dishonesty and boorish character. Stop referring to us and everything else.

Three-time Olympic champion Anfisa Reztsova

– They started up their hurdy-gurdy again. It is in the Norwegians’ blood to shit and throw mud at Russian athletes. It was like this before, and so it is now. In my time, they were arrogant on the track, hitting on sticks. And now they call us scammers. Well, what is better for you? Those are still dopingists, if they are also checked more thoroughly there. They themselves have a stigma in the cannon.

In vain Tarja Be said so. It does not paint him absolutely. Well, for Sasha, I wish not to pay attention to such provocations and to be stronger on the track. He needs to behave with restraint and not react to such things. No need to repeat last season. Let everything work out for Loginov, I wish him fortitude and victories so that all envious people shut up.

Two-time Olympic champion Sergei Chepikov

– I believe that you cannot blame an athlete for any past reasons, Alexander has served a doping sentence. Tarja Be has no right to express a negative reaction to Loginov. Now they take doping tests from him more often than other athletes, so there can be no question of the fairness of the result. It is not for him to decide who should have come first.

There is a result, a doping control analysis, so there should be no discussion here. I do not know whether he resigned himself to this defeat or not, but I think that it is wrong to make such statements. Let him then become a sports official and set the rules.

