Binance will stop registering traders from PRC

Views: 5

Binance has warned Chinese users of the ramifications of Beijing’s total crypto ban. Residents of mainland China will no longer be able to register profiles on the exchange website.

Changpeng Zhao’s company followed the lead of another major player, Huobi. The latter not only stopped accepting applications from newbies wishing to join, but also warned other traders from the PRC that their accounts would be closed by December 31st.

Users from the communist state quickly found ways to bypass site restrictions – VPN services and website services that allow receiving registration SMS to foreign numbers have become even more widespread in the country.

The residents of Hong Kong were in a more advantageous position. Although the city-state is forced to increase pressure on the market at the request of the PRC, there was no complete ban on cryptocurrency. Including users of the Chinese metropolis have retained the right to exchange digital assets.