Bitcoin and Ethereum Basket ETF Approved in Canada

Evolve Funds Group Asset Management Receives Regulatory Approval To Launch Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF based on bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

The ETF will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker ETC (unhedged Canadian dollars) and ETC.U (also unhedged US dollars).

AUM fund is $ 200 million.

At the start of the Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF, it will invest in the firm’s previously launched Bitcoin ETFs (ticker EBIT) and Ether ETFs (ETHR). In the future, the structure will be able to invest in other cryptocurrencies approved by the regulator.

“Thanks to this diversification, investors will be able to reduce investment volatility.”– said Raj Lala, CEO of Evolve.

Previously, Canadian regulators approved Purpose Bitcoin ETF, Evolve Bitcoin ETF, CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF based on the first cryptocurrency, as well as Purpose Ether ETF, CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF, Evolves Ether ETF and 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF based on Ethereum.

Let us remind you that at the end of September the chapter SEC Gary Gensler has confirmed that the Commission will approve Bitcoin ETFs, which will be based on traded on CME futures and comply with the Investment Company Act of 1940.

In recent months, Valkyrie Investments, VanEck, Invesco, ProShares, Galaxy Digital and AdvisorShares have submitted applications to launch bitcoin exchange-traded funds in accordance with these recommendations.

In August, Bloomberg experts predicted the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the end of October.

