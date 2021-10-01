Bitcoin has risen in price by $ 3 thousand in half an hour :: RBC.Crypto

The cost of the first cryptocurrency again exceeded $ 47.7 thousand, although a few days ago it dropped to $ 40 thousand.

On Friday, October 1, the bitcoin rate on the Binance crypto exchange rose by $ 3 thousand in half an hour – from $ 44.8 thousand to $ 47.7 thousand. As of 13:55 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is traded at $ 47.3 thousand, for over the past day, it has risen in price by 10%. Bitcoin has renewed its maximum value since September 19.

On September 21, the price of the cryptocurrency fell to a local minimum of $ 39.6 thousand, over the past 10 days it increased by 21%. The asset’s market capitalization has exceeded $ 880 billion with daily trading volumes of $ 35 billion, according to CoinGecko.

This week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the United States does not plan to ban cryptocurrencies, but considers it necessary to tighten control over stablecoins. The country’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that the US Internal Revenue Service is preparing rules for taxing cryptocurrencies.

– TikTok will release a collection of NFT tokens

– Iranian authorities lifted temporary ban on cryptocurrency mining

– Out of range of cryptocurrencies. Why China is no longer a threat to Bitcoin

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.