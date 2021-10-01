Bitcoin “jumped” by more than 9%

The most popular cryptocurrency in the world Bitcoin on Friday, October 1, increased by more than 9%.

According to the trading data, the cost of bitcoin is equal to 47,800 US dollars, which is its highest indicator on the crypto market in the last 12 days.

Other cryptocurrencies, including ether and XRP, also saw gains of 7% and 5%, respectively.

Fox Business notes that yesterday at a hearing in the US Congress, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he did not intend to ban cryptocurrencies, but stressed that they require increased regulatory oversight.

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, accounting for the largest share of the entire cryptocurrency market. It is the first cryptocurrency to be introduced to the public and has the most developed infrastructure. It is believed that Bitcoin is the trendsetter in the world of cryptocurrencies.

