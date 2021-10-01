Bitcoin price crossed the $ 47,000 mark. Ethereum – above $ 3200

On Friday, October 1, the quotes of the first cryptocurrency rose from about $ 43,300 to $ 47,804 (on the Bitstamp exchange). Over the past 24 hours, the asset has risen in price by 9.8%, according to CoinGecko.

Digital gold is currently trading at around $ 47,350.

Bitstamp BTC / USD hourly chart. Data: TradingView.

The second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization is traded at around $ 3235. Dominance index BTC – 41.6%, ETH – 17.7%.

Bitstamp’s hourly ETH / USD chart. Data: TradingView.

Bitcoin pulled other assets from the top 10 by market capitalization with it. Over the past day, the largest growth was shown by BNB (10.9%), SOL (12.4%) and DOT (10.5%).

Data: CoinGecko.

Michael van de Poppe greeted growth of the first cryptocurrency with the phrase: “Farewell bears.” He also pointed to the transition of altcoins to the green zone.

“Bitcoin is stabilizing. Alcotines – follow [за ним]… That’s the whole recipe, ”he wrote.

Trader and analyst under the nickname Rekt Capital did not rule out that Bitcoin is still waiting for a rollback.

Bitcoin will retrace deep enough to convince you that the Bull Market is over And then it will resume its uptrend$ BTC #BTC #Bitcoin – Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) October 1, 2021

“And then the uptrend will resume,” the trader added.

Earlier, the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele announced the start of mining the first cryptocurrency based on geothermal volcanic energy.

Prior to this, the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, confirmed that the regulator would approve bitcoin-ETF, which will be based on traded on CME futures and comply with the Investment Company Act of 1940.

On September 30, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi postponed a vote on a $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan to raise $ 28 billion in additional funding in taxes from digital asset transactions.

On October 1, Rep. Madison Cowthorne on Twitter asked why we are not using cryptocurrency as the new gold standard.

Why do we not use cryptocurrency as the new gold standard? – Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) September 30, 2021

Recall that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon allowed Bitcoin to grow tenfold.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER