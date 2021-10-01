Bitcoin price fell by $ 3 thousand in half an hour :: RBC.Crypto

The value of the first cryptocurrency fell by 7% after the representative of the largest US retailer Walmart denied the message about the partnership with the Litecoin Foundation

Today, September 13, Bitcoin fell by 7% in half an hour – at the moment its cost was $ 43.3 thousand.This happened after the representative of the largest US retail chain Walmart denied the message about a partnership agreement with the Litecoin Foundation and the acceptance of cryptocurrency as a means payment.

After the news about the partnership between Walmart and the Litecoin Foundation appeared, the cost of bitcoin rose to $ 46.8 thousand in half an hour. After Walmart announced that this information was not true, the quotes went down. At 17:55 Moscow time, bitcoin is trading at $ 44 thousand. The capitalization of the first cryptocurrency has dropped to $ 828 billion. Over the past week, bitcoin has fallen in price by 16%.

In the afternoon of September 7, the bitcoin rate updated its maximum since mid-May, reaching $ 52.9 thousand. buying 400 coins.

On the evening of the same day, the value of bitcoin dropped sharply by 16%. At the moment, the price of the first cryptocurrency reached $ 42.8 thousand.As a result of a sharp drop in quotations, traders’ positions by $ 3.5 billion were liquidated.

