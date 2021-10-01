Blogger Ida Galich interviewed Ryan Reynolds himself – oKino.ua

Tanya Goncharenko. August 16, 2021

The famous blogger Ida Galich had, according to her, a great honor to interview the Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. Ida shared this news, not holding back her emotions, on her Instagram page.

“Friends! I still can not believe it! Catch our interview with Ryan Reynolds dedicated to the release of the movie” The protagonist. “



The conversation with “the most handsome man in the world” according to Ida Galich (and it is difficult to argue with her) took place at Zoom on the eve of the premiere of a new film with his participation. In the movie “The Main Character” Ryan transforms into an ordinary guy who lives an ordinary life, but at some point realizes that he is the hero of a computer game.

Galich did not ask difficult questions and asked about the actor’s favorite color and city. The blogger also learned about three cherished wishes that Ryan would make a goldfish if possible.

Many expected Reynolds to simply laugh it off in his usual manner, but the answer was serious enough. The actor wished that his three daughters were happy and healthy, as well as that the ocean and climate could recover from the harmful influence of man.

Ida is delighted with the opportunity she had to talk to her idol, however, even she herself does not understand why she was chosen for this mission:

“I don’t know why Disney Russia chose me with my English … It’s good that I said at the beginning:“ Sorry for May English! ” – Galich admitted.