Bloody Parody of Five Nights at Freddy’s – Review of Willie’s Wonderland with Nicolas Cage | news

The unnamed stern hero (Nicolas Cage) makes a forced stop in a small American town – barrage spikes allegedly thrown by children pierce all four wheels of his luxurious Chevrolet. He has nothing to pay for repairs: only a credit card is available, there are simply no ATMs around, and the mechanic, as luck would have it, refuses to accept anything other than cash. But he immediately offers an alternative: you can pay for new wheels if you work for the local owner of an abandoned family restaurant, Willy’s Wonderland. All you need to do is clean up the empty building, preparing it for reopening. A small nuance, which was not reported to the hero, is that Willie and his friends, animatronics, who come to life at night and kill people, are still in the restaurant.

1/1

Still from the movie “Willy’s Wonderland”



At the level of the plot, everything painfully resembles the adaptation of the cult Five Nights at Freddy’s – an indie horror series that made some noise in the mid-2010s. There, let me remind you, you had to play for the night watchman, who kept order in Freddie’s Pizzeria: animatronics, calm during the day, were furious at night and attacked people. The watchman had to watch them closely and try to stay alive for five nights. To do this, of course, was not easy, and the creepy dolls quietly moving along the dark corridors frightened in earnest and remained in the memory of many for a long time.

Willy’s Wonderland, however, ends up taking a completely different path and becomes more of a parody of FNAF. There is only one night here, the animatronics are similar in general terms, but differ from their “prototypes” in details, and most importantly, the role of the cleaner (in the credits, by the way, he is called just that) went to the hero of Cage. And as it soon becomes clear, it was not the janitor who was locked in the restaurant with the living dolls, but they were locked with him.

1/1

Still from the movie “Willy’s Wonderland”



You can understand that the situation is fundamentally different from what we saw in the games already from the first skirmish: Cage does not hesitate to beat the once cute mechanical animals with maximum cruelty, willingly pulling out their filling with his bare hands and occasionally helping himself with improvised means like a mop handle or a china urinal. In between grotesque violence, head-banging and other self-mutilation against the plastic lifeforms, the janitor regularly rinses off the splashed oil and changes his signature Willy’s Wonderland T-shirts – he still has to keep order.

Instead of horror, the picture turns into a pitch-black comedy – which, however, is read literally from the first minutes. The opening scene shows less brutal characters who fall prey to animatronics, and the cheapness of shooting and effects is evident throughout. And it’s clearly not about saving the budget (although this, most likely, is also the case), but about stylization. Deliberately ill-made violence, almost parodic cruelty towards dolls – which, unlike FNAF, are completely incapable of intimidation with seemingly similar external attributes – and many frankly cheap stylistic tricks like regular quick approximation emphasize that the main task of the film is make everything as bad as possible. Just enough to be good.

1/1

Still from the movie “Willy’s Wonderland”



Willie’s Wonderland is a parody of the animatronic horror series and a homage to exploitative cinema at the same time. Albeit in a much more “light” version than the ancestors of the 1960s and 1970s, who sought excessive violence and demonstration of everything that was forbidden. It is worth remembering Herschel Gordon Lewis with his talking “Bloody Strippers” or “Blood Wizard” in order to understand at the level of titles exactly what it is about.

If Cage is increasingly being puffed for violence in the frame, then teenagers headed by Liv Hawthorne (Emily Tosta) are shooting back for the “ban”. Even at the beginning of the film, she can be seen trying to set fire to the ill-fated establishment, and later she will go with a group of friends to rescue Cage and a full-fledged war with the animatronics. Of course, the prepared plan will go downhill and most of the stereotypical characters will begin to die one after another – as it should be in a genre film. Here the second layer of violence and “forbidden” is revealed, when the place of black engine oil is taken by normal red blood, albeit no less sham.

1/1

Still from the movie “Willy’s Wonderland”



The plot, as expected, is needed only for show: it is responsible for the madness and jokes on the screen of varying degrees of success. By the way, it is worth noting separately that for the entire film, Cage does not utter a word: the actor has long admitted that he dreamed of playing in a horror movie where he would not need to speak. So all he does here is looks stylish, puts on glasses no less stylishly, mends wounds with reinforced tape and beats up huge dolls with maximum cruelty. Of course, we shouldn’t forget about the technical breaks, during which he drinks the mysterious energy drink “Punch” (Punch), which feels like working like a can of spinach on the sailor Popeye. Plus, the janitor is actively playing pinball on a machine found right in Willy’s Wonderland. It looks almost intimate at times.

While the full-fledged film adaptation of FNAF remains in limbo (the latest news was that filming would begin in the spring of 2021), fans, and with them the haters of animatronics, can happily “catch up” with cage play. What could be better than an actor who has gained new popularity thanks to horror films of varying degrees of cheapness, killing life-size puppets with extreme cruelty?