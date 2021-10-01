Borodin called the former Lopez a peacock, and Medynich showed herself without filters: social networks of stars

Ksenia Borodina

38-year-old Ksenia Borodina was also not happy with the choice of Lopez. In her personal blog, the TV presenter went through the personality of Alex Rodriguez. “I don’t like this sleek man from the very beginning: I want myself, narcissistic peacock! I went to shoot her 24/7. Everything was false on his part, then he ran to assert himself at her expense. To glue the heifer, “the star of” DOMA-2 “was indignant.

The star is happy that Jennifer changed her mind and left her unreliable chosen one. Now the Hollywood diva can often be seen in the company of Ben Affleck, whom she was planning to marry many years ago. “Are they really together again? The case when it is not a shame to return to the former, “- Ksenia commented on the joint staff of artists.

Jennifer did not believe in the betrayal of the groom for a long time

24-year-old Alena Rapunzel also cannot forget the former. The reality TV participant sometimes breaks up, then converges with the stripper Ilya, who now lives with her on the territory of “DOM-2”. Recently, the couple quarreled again, but the blonde assures: this will not happen again between them.

“Yesterday we had a little fight with my beloved at the competition, but we quickly reconciled. Perhaps we are such a couple that is non-standard and incomprehensible to many people. Maybe we just do not have enough of these emotions? ” – thinks Alena.

Anna is not afraid to show herself without makeup

But 41-year-old Anna Semenovich enjoys loneliness. Today she showed how she spends time cleaning the garden. In the frame, the singer posed in a colorful dress, rubber slippers and with a hoe in her hand. “It’s so good at the dacha when you don’t have to go anywhere. I turned off the sound on my phone, relaxed my thoughts and just enjoy nature and the singing of birds. In the evening, according to the plan, chicken barbecue (I marinated it using super-secret technology) and heart-to-heart conversations around the fire, ”the star boasted.

The actress did not embellish her appearance with photoshop

The 39-year-old Olga Medynich also showed herself without embellishment. The actress published a photo in which she posed without a gram of makeup on her face. “I dyed my hair, scratched my son, baked the fish, didn’t put a filter. Everything! Ready for filming. Tomorrow I’ll probably start work! ” – said the blonde.

