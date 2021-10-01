Boycott of Johnny Depp, play about Ilnaz Galyaviev and other news of the day

Representatives of the Taliban (banned in Russia) raised their flag over the capital of Afghanistan and announced the end of the war. More than 60 countries have signed a statement that everyone who wants to leave needs to be provided with security.

British physics student Miles Routledge went on vacation to Afghanistan shortly before the Taliban seizure of the country and is now unable to return home. Now nothing threatens his life, he is in the UN shelter. However, Miles says he is “ready to die.”

Navalny’s press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, was sentenced to 1.5 years of restriction of freedom. She was found guilty of inciting violations of sanitary and epidemiological rules at a rally on January 23.

Baza editor-in-chief Nikita Mogutin was fined 180 thousand rubles for participating in the rally on April 21, although he insists that he worked there as a journalist. He will appeal the decision of the court, because there are many violations in the case.

The teacher from Novosibirsk was summoned to the investigator for especially important cases. The reason was his post on Facebook, where he called Alexander Nevsky a collaborator.

“Tsargrad” refused to agree with Google in the case of the removal of the YouTube channel. In response, Google threatened to no longer block content banned in Russia if the court sided with the channel.

From the end of August, Russia will lift all restrictions on flights to the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic and South Korea. Air communication with these countries has already been resumed, but only a limited number of flights are operated.

Two thirds of women (65.8%) killed in Russia from 2011 to 2019 were victims of domestic violence. This indicator is highest in Africa (69%), the lowest in European countries (38%).

The highest level of air pollution in the world was recorded in Krasnoyarsk. Kabul (Afghanistan) and Kolkata (India) are next in the anti-rating.

The Theater of the Russian Army prepared a play based on “Crime and Punishment”, where the main character is Ilnaz Galyaviev, who organized a shooting in a Kazan school. In the production, the director compares his way of thinking and Raskolnikov’s.

The tenth clause of the calligraphuturism manifesto of Pokras Lampas on Binance went under the hammer for 2.46 million rubles. According to the artist, this is his absolute record for sales.

Mumiy Troll and Filatov & Karas released a video for the song Amore More, Goodbye, and Angel Olsen recorded a cover of Billy Idol’s song Eyes Without a Face.

Johnny Depp said that Hollywood is boycotting him. Major film companies began to endlessly postpone the release date of the biopic “The Great”, in which the actor played the main role.