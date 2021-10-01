Brad Pitt and George Clooney to star in Apple TV thriller

Brad Pitt and George Clooney intend to star in the film together, and this will not be the first collaboration between famous actors. They have previously appeared in several Ocean films, including Ocean’s Eleven and the comedy Burn After Reading. And now the actors will meet again on the set to work on the thriller, which will be directed by John Watts. The details of the plot of the upcoming project have not yet been announced, but in general terms it is known that celebrities will play mercenaries who are given the same important assignment.

Why did the director who previously shot “Spider-Man” with Tom Holland chose these actors, who, by the way, will also act as producers of the film? The thing is that 57-year-old Pitt and 60-year-old Clooney have been friends for a long time, which they talked about more than once, and therefore on the set it will be easier for them to realize the images conceived according to the script. Brad admits that they have a lot in common and similar tastes. In addition, these actors have proven themselves well, are known to the general public, and therefore, even in order to see them on the screen, viewers will be interested in a new film.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt, 2007

By the way, each of them has other projects now. For example, George Clooney directed the upcoming dramatic film Tender Bar, in which his longtime friend Ben Affleck got the main role, and Brad Pitt starred in the thriller High Speed ​​Train opposite Sandra Bullock, directed by David Leitch. known for his work on the films “John Wick” and “Explosive Blonde”.

