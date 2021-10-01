Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie for protracted custody battle

Despite the fact that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced five years ago, the protracted war between them never ends.

After Brad Pitt defeated Jolie in May this year and received the right to joint custody of underage children, Angelina again sued him, and also asked to transfer their case to another judge. The actress believes that one of Brad Peet’s lawyers has a special relationship with the judge, which is why her ex-husband won the last trial.

Jolie believes the judge denied her a fair trial when she wrongfully excluded her evidence related to the health and safety of her children.

But the lawyer for Brad Pitt believes that the actress is just playing for time to wait for her children to come of age. The ex-husband is upset with this behavior of Jolie, because he believes that the “protracted tactics” in this case is unfair.

Recall that the couple got married in 2014, and already broke up in 2019. In marriage, they raised six children.