Britney Spears is about to interview Oprah Winfrey

Over the weekend, immediately after the statement by the father of 39-year-old Britney Spears Jamie Spears about his readiness to step down as guardian, information appeared in the Western media that the singer wanted to give a long and frank interview. Moreover, sources say that among the many proposals, Britney is ready to first of all consider the opportunity to talk with television star Oprah Winfrey. According to insiders, it is Spears who wants to tell Oprah how for the last thirteen years she lived under the strict tutelage of her father, what trials she went through and what hardships she experienced.

Many magazines have approached Britney with a request for an interview, but Oprah is a priority for Spears, she is ready to talk to her first, – said the source in an interview with The Sun. When exactly this interview will take place, whether it will take place at all and whether it will be as scandalous and resonant as Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is still unknown. In any case, while Britney Spears is officially still under the tutelage of her father Jamie Spears and cannot give interviews without his consent.

Oprah Winfrey

Recall that Britney Spears is trying in vain to get rid of the influence of her father, who has been her official guardian since 2008 and controls her life and finances. On February 11 this year, a regular hearing on the case was held in Los Angeles, and as a result of a public hearing, Judge Brandy Penny denied the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, sole control over her finances. It was revealed that Spears Sr. and the Bessemer Trust Co. will be equally responsible for the singer’s fortune, which is $ 60 million.

Britney Spears with her father Jamie

Another round in the custody case for Britney Spears began on June 23, when the singer, for the first time in a long time, personally addressed the court and judge Brenda Penny with a statement. The pop star demanded to revoke custody and accused her guardians of abuse, comparing custody of her to slavery. She said that her father “controls her life 100,000%.” Britney voiced a few shocking details. For example, she was “forced to perform” in Las Vegas, even when she was seriously ill, and after the artist wanted to go on sabbatical, she was forcibly “treated” with lithium.

The singer’s new lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, who has previously worked with Hollywood stars including Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn, took up his duties at a hearing on July 14. He immediately made it clear that he supported his ward in her desire to go to the bitter end. He assured that he would actively seek the termination of custody of Spears in court.

Promotions in support of Britney Spears are held in different cities of the United States