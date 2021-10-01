Britney Spears will tell the whole scandalous truth about her life under care in an interview with Oprah Winfrey

The pop princess was inspired by the example of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.





Britney Spears is considering following the example of the Dukes of Sussex and throwing out all her pain of frustrations and legal troubles in an interview with talk show queen Oprah Winfrey.

Rumor has it that the pop princess dreams of telling “the mother of all unfortunate sufferers, Her Royal Highness Oprah” the whole scandalous truth about life under guardianship and her long struggle to regain control over her own destiny.

“Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah touched Britney,” a source close to the star told the Mirror.

“She watched a few videos and liked the way it was done. She has a lot of proposals, but she wants to go to Oprah. Oprah and her team are ready to interview Britney, ”continued the source.

Britney made this decision after Jamie Spears supported her petition to end guardianship, which lasted 13 years.

“Recent events related to guardianship have raised doubts about its continued need. Ms. Spears told the court that she wants to take back control of her life without the protective fences of guardianship, ”- said in the petition Spears.

“She wants to be able to make decisions about her own health care, decide when, where and how often to get treatment. She wants to dispose of the money she has earned herself, to spend it without supervision. She wants to be able to get married and have a child, when she sees fit. In general, she wants to live her life as she pleases, without the restrictions of a guardian and legal proceedings, “- quoted by the NZ Herald document filed in court by lawyers Britney Spears.