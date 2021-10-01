Burning Your Wife and Cutting Her Lover’s Genitals: Society Articles ➕1, 06/09/2021

Johnny Depp in front of the High Court of London, where the trial of his libel suit against the British publication The Sun continues Photo: AP / TASS

Johnny Depp met Amber Heard in 2009 while filming The Rum Diary. In the film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Hunter Thompson, they played the main roles. Depp was twice Heard’s age: he was 46 and she was 23. Three years later, they began a relationship. For their sake, Amber broke up with her partner, artist and photographer Tasei Van Ri. Johnny broke up with Vanessa Paradis, who lived with him in a civil marriage for 14 years and bore him two children: daughter Lily-Rose and son John Christopher.

In February 2015, Johnny and Amber got married, and in May 2016, Hurd filed for divorce. She accused her husband of domestic violence and even received a court order to protect her against his assault. According to Amber’s statements, her husband abused drugs and alcohol, mixing them with drugs, and in a state of intoxication showed uncontrollable aggression towards her – dragging her by the hair, hitting her, throwing her on the floor, and once smashed her face with a mobile phone.

Depp denied all accusations, and his lawyers insisted that Heard’s false statements of abuse were an attempt to get the court to get a “premature financial settlement” (read – multimillion-dollar compensation from his ex-spouse). In support of Amber, her friends and neighbors publicly spoke out, confirming that they had seen traces of beatings on her more than once. The pictures with bruises under the eyes, abrasions on the cheeks and bruises on the lips also spoke in her favor.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in The Rum Diary Photo: kinopoisk.ru

But the police, who visited his house with Johnny immediately after the incident with the mobile, reported that they found no signs of a crime. Soon in defense of Depp, in addition to close friends and daughter Lily-Rose, his former common-law wife Vanessa Paradis also spoke out.

The divorce proceedings ended in 2017. The parties agreed to a deal: Hurd withdrew the charges of domestic violence, and Depp paid her $ 7 million. The actress sent all this money to charity.

Despite the fact that Amber’s accusations were not confirmed in court, she received the support of the #MeToo movement and became one of its prominent representatives. In December 2018, Hurd wrote a column on domestic violence and discrimination against women for The Washington Post, in which she complained that not only had she survived the violence, but that she had nearly lost her career, daring to raise the issue. Without mentioning the names, Amber said that a major fashion brand broke her contract with her, she was removed from her role in one of the films, her participation in Justice League and Aquaman was questionable, and friends and agents openly doubted that she was in In principle, he will be able to film anywhere.

Depp, in the summer of 2018, in an interview with Rolling Stone, complained that he had lost not only money (he admitted that he almost completely squandered the $ 650 million he earned in his entire career), but also the public’s trust – although he never raised his hand against his ex-wife, her testimony and pictures with traces of beatings are unlikely to be erased from the memory of his colleagues and fans soon.

Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Photo: kinopoisk.ru

Indeed, shortly after the publication of Amber’s column, it became known that Disney would not invite Depp to participate in the reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. And even well-known for her feminism, J.K. Rowling has been criticized by the #MeToo movement for daring to insist on Depp’s approval for a role in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts.

“Rowling has proven to be one of the worst kind of Hollywood hypocrite. Her announcement that she is “genuinely happy” to see Depp starring the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the sequel to the high-budget blockbuster Fantastic Beasts provides the actor with a complete rehab in the eyes of the film industry, ”said Dan Wootton, executive editor of The Sun in 2018. …

In March 2019, the conflict between the former spouses entered a new round. Because of Heard’s column in The Washington Post, Depp filed a $ 50 million lawsuit against her.He accused his ex-wife of libel and falsifying evidence of violence, and also said that in fact it was the other way around: he was the victim of violence, and Amber was the abuser …

According to Depp, in 2015, during a quarrel, Hurd threw a bottle of vodka at him and a splinter cut off a piece of his finger, after which the actor nearly died of blood poisoning and underwent three operations – which led to delays in filming the next Pirates of the Caribbean. and multi-million dollar studio costs.

Amber’s lawyers said that with the help of the lawsuit, Johnny wants to silence his ex-wife. The consideration of the case has not yet begun: the hearings have been repeatedly postponed – first because of Depp’s shooting schedule, then because of the pandemic. The Virginia state court is expected to begin proceedings in May 2021.

In January 2020, the British tabloid Daily Mail posted an audio recording proving the fact of Heard’s violence against Depp. Johnny complains that Amber punched him in the jaw, while she denies that she punched him with her fist: “I’m sorry I didn’t give you a good slap, but I didn’t hit you that hard, I didn’t hit you with my fist (… ) You’re okay, I didn’t hurt you … “. In response to ongoing complaints, Hurd states, “You are such a child. Grow up, damn it Johnny. ” Depp asked his wife to restrain aggression during quarrels and not to resort to assault, to which she replied: “I cannot promise that I will no longer use force. God damn it, sometimes I get so angry that I break. “

A month later, the Daily Mail released a new audio recording. In it, Johnny threatened to sue Amber for violence on her part, to which she replied with ridicule: “Tell the whole world, Johnny, tell them, Johnny Depp:“ I, Johnny Depp, a man, I am also a victim of domestic violence ”(. ..) And let’s see how many people believe you and support you. “

After that, many fans who expressed support for Amber declared war on her. Hashtags are gaining popularity on Twitter #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and #bringbackjacksparrow… Angry social media users urged Disney to return Depp’s role in future Pirates of the Caribbean, and Warner Bros. – Remove Heard from the role in the upcoming sequel to Aquaman.

In 2020, Depp filed another lawsuit, this time against the News Group Newspapers (NGN), which owns the British tabloid The Sun. Johnny accused the publication of libel for a 2018 column claiming he beat his wife. The hearing began in the London High Court in July, with Hurd as a witness at the trial on the part of NGN.

Press conference of actress Amber Heard outside the High Court of London after hearing on Johnny Depp’s libel suit against British newspaper The Sun Photo: ZumaTASS

She said that Johnny Depp regularly provoked fights, during which he broke furniture, beat his wife and strangled her, after which he asked for forgiveness and confessed his love. According to her, Johnny was constantly drunk or high – often his breakfast consisted of cocaine, whiskey and cigarettes, in support of which the lawyers provided photographs.

Depp was forced to admit that he really had been struggling with harmful addictions for many years – according to him, due to the difficult environment in which he grew up, he began to use drugs at the age of 11, and by the age of 14 he had tried “almost all forbidden substances known to mankind “. When asked by The Sun’s lawyers about Depp’s attitude to the fact that his daughter Lily Rose uses marijuana, Johnny admitted that when she was 13, he himself gave her a try “weed” – so that her first experience would be in a cozy home setting.

Another reason for the constant domestic violence, Amber named Johnny’s paranoid jealousy. According to her, he was obsessed with the suspicion that his wife was cheating on him with friends – actor James Franco and billionaire Elon Musk. By the way, Hurd dated the latter for about a year immediately after breaking up with Depp.

In support of her ex-husband’s inadequate aggressiveness, Amber presented an old correspondence in court in which Johnny said about Musk: “Let’s see if Clam has eggs. Let him meet me face to face, and I will show him what he has never seen – for example, the back of his *** & # 91; penis & # 93; when I cut it off. ” Elon himself later commented on the news with a joke: “Let me know if Johnny decides to fight.”

News Group Newspapers lawyer Sasha Wass said Depp’s domestic violence stems from his “deep misogyny.” According to her, Johnny “spent his life surrounded by a clique of aging troublemakers, addicted to alcohol and drugs,” and when he married Amber, there was a “clash of cultures and generations.”

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis Photo: FA Bobo / PIXSELL / PA Images

Wass added that it is very difficult to believe Depp’s statements about his respect for women, looking at what he allows himself in communication with close friends. So, Hurd presented in court Depp’s correspondence with his friend, actor Paul Bettany, in which Johnny, according to Wass, jokingly wrote about his future wife: “Let’s drown her before we burn her! Then I’ll *** & # 91; rape & # 93; her burnt corpse to make sure she’s dead. “

The verdict was delivered after a long pause in November 2020. Johnny Depp lost the case – the judge refused to declare defamation charges of domestic violence, as he considered 12 of his 14 episodes “proven in accordance with all civil norms.”

The media called this case a “dress rehearsal” before the hearing on the actor’s claim against Amber Heard for $ 50 million, which was supposed to take place in 2020 in the United States, but was repeatedly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now expected in April 2022 in Virginia. As part of this case, Amber filed a counterclaim for $ 100 million against Johnny, but he is not going to back down. Despite the defeat in London, Depp is ready to go all the way.

Every third woman on the planet is physically or sexually abused at least once in her life. According to the WHO, in most cases it is used by intimate male partners: worldwide, 30% of women in relationships are exposed to some form of violence from their partner. 38% of the murders of women in the world are also committed by their partners.

Physical violence is one of the leading causes of death or disability in women of reproductive age. Of the 87 thousand women killed in 2017, more than half (50 thousand) died at the hands of a spouse, partner or other family member. As a result of domestic violence by loved ones, six women die every hour. 49 countries around the world have no legislation prohibiting domestic violence.

The WHO notes that violence against women is most likely to be manifested by men who have experienced childhood abuse, witnessed violence against their mother, are prone to alcohol abuse, and share inequality-based gender norms – including a sense of superiority over women.

The total elimination of violence against women and girls is implied by Sustainable Development Goal No. 5. The way to achieve this goal is to widely promote a worldview and behavior based on gender equality, from parenting to the media.

Regardless of who the US court recognizes as the abuser – Johnny Depp or Amber Heard, the public scandal around them has already brought some benefit to society. The more such stories get into the press, the clearer the understanding of the inadmissibility of violence against women in any form is.

Subscribe to our channel in Yandex Zen…