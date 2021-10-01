Cardano Network Launches New NFT Digital Music Auction | Blockchain24

Celebrities, athletes and many music artists have entered the world of NFT. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and the blockchain platform are reportedly working on a new music album by Paul Oakenfold. Paul Oakenfold is one of the most popular performers in the genre of electronic dance music.

Accordingly, Paul Oakenfold is a popular DJ and British producer. He was three times nominated for a Grammy and twice for the World Music Awards.

Moreover, according to the Djenerates release, Paul Oakenfold’s album has collaborated with Cardano’s Starship Universe. At the last Cardano Summit, DJ Paul Oakenfold mentioned that he would release an NFT recording known as Zombie Lobster via the Cardano network.

In addition, according to a post published by EDM, Cardano founder and Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson is currently working with Oakenfield on his new album. Plus covers, tracks and cover notes for the Cardano distributed ledger network. Charles Hoskinson highlighted the music’s connection to describe his role in the publication of the new album.

He is also the guitarist and main vocalist of the rock band ZZ Top. Frontman Billy Gibbons has chosen the Cardano blockchain to share his recently performed music tracks in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT). The auction for these non-fungible tokens (NFTs) took place on the Terra Virtual platform over the weekend. At the end of the auction, bidders had to pay in either fiat or Cardano’s own crypto asset, ADA.