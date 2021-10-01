Cardi B, George Clooney and other stars who seriously spent on teeth

When it comes to complex dental treatment – from replacing fillings to installing veneers – prices always bite. Therefore, some stars are limited only to braces and whitening, or even leave everything as it is. Others, on the other hand, are doing major repairs.

In principle, George Clooney’s teeth looked decent even before restoration. And he decided to replace them with veneers strictly for medical reasons. The actor was diagnosed with bruxism – involuntary teeth grinding at night. If you start the situation, the teeth can be erased to such a state that they cannot be closed while eating. The prospect is not pleasant, you must agree.

The fashion designer and ex-soloist of the Spice Girls does not hide receipts for the amounts spent on dentistry. Back in the 2000s, she had to correct the bite from crowded teeth, expand the upper jaw and put veneers. Last year, Beckham decided to replace the veneers. I gave 30,000 pounds sterling (approximately 3,000,000 rubles) to one of the best specialists in Los Angeles. And I got swelling of the gums and lisp. Fortunately, after a while, the clarity of speech returned to her and the gum recovered. But the sediment remained.

Already in adolescence, Helms received the first implant, since one of the teeth simply did not grow. This helped the actor a lot in the “Hangover in Vegas” scene, where his character, dentist Stuart Price, in a drunken stupor pulled out his front tooth. The actor’s dentist Lawrence Rifkin specially broke the crown, unscrewed the stand from the implant and screwed in a piece of material visually similar to the gum in its place. When the shooting was over, the implant was replaced. And the doctor proudly published a funny case on his website along with the rest of the works.

The legend of the nineties first turned to an orthodontist at the suggestion of her manager (and later her husband) Rene Angelil. According to the latter, global fame and jaw problems – namely large incisors, uneven color and crowding – were incompatible. By the way, according to Dion, she did not put veneers, but installed crowns on the incisors and whitened her teeth. Even so, her relationship with dentists is closer than many: in 2008, the doctor accompanied the singer on a tour.

Few people will remember, but before becoming a world star, Cardi B participated in the reality TV Love & Hip Hop: New York. In one episode, her etiquette instructor advised her to dress more discreetly for business meetings. And the rap diva said, “I have crooked teeth. I don’t want people to look at them. Better to look at my boobs. ” This was due to the hate comments that fans of the show left on Twitter. As a result, Cardi corrected her bite. And she put veneers on both jaws.

Traditionally, we learned from the dentist how much a complex treatment costs, whether the price depends on the level of naturalness of the result and why sometimes it is impossible to do it naturally.

Dentist-orthopedist, Ph.D., chief physician of the Be’U clinic, member of the Russian Dental Society (RSO), author of the “Dental Channel” telegram

How much does a comprehensive dental treatment with all restorations cost?

It is difficult to give exact prices, it is like asking how much it costs to build a house. Dental projects are always individual: veneers, crowns, their shapes, sizes, colors – all this is created and calculated for a specific person and his characteristics.

In each case, there may be different solutions: crowns from different materials, veneers from different materials, and so on. Some teeth need to be treated or retreated. Or not necessary. And there are also features of the bite and structure of the jaw, orthodontic treatment may be required, which will take time and will cost some money. Which – also very much depends on the specific situation. That is, the budget for similar work for different people may differ significantly. More precisely, two, three, four times. There is no typical project.

First, the doctor takes pictures, casts and a project (the analogy with renovating an apartment is quite accurate), and then, together with the patient, makes decisions that form the final budget and work schedule. As a guideline, we can say that complex large-scale work begins today from a budget of approximately 1,000,000 rubles.

Is it true that the more natural the result, the more expensive it is?

It is not for nothing that aesthetic dentistry has the word “aesthetic”. And always, as in other matters, when it comes to aesthetics (fashion design, interior design), price, taste and result are not directly dependent. It’s a matter of taste. It is important that the expectations and perceptions of “what is good and what is bad” coincide between the doctor and the patient. As elsewhere, a large budget does not guarantee a good result.

The most expensive thing is to make, for example, one tooth so that it looks natural and fits perfectly into the dentition. These are isolated solutions and some of the most difficult jobs. If the restoration is a group, for several teeth at once, it is easier and cheaper.

Does it happen that it naturally does not work?

When aesthetic work is being carried out, we try to achieve a general harmony of a person’s appearance. The task to do just naturally is not worth it. Sometimes we can improve what we have a little bit. Our capabilities are always limited by something: time, budget, wishes and decisions of the patient, the state of the dentition.