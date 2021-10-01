Cardi B Tweets A Series Begging Selena Gomez Not To End Her Music Career

Cardi B gave Selena Gomez a lot of support in a series of tweets she shared on March 11.

Cardi B showed so much love and support to Selena Gomez in a series of tweets she posted early on the morning of March 11, after the 28-year-old singer-songwriter of the hit “Lose You To Love Me” mentioned a possible retirement from her music career in a new interview for magazine Vogue… “I don’t think Selena should be retiring,” Cardi admitted in her tweets on March 11. “She writes good music and her fans love her. I think she needs another era, ”continued the 28-year-old Grammy-winning rapper.

It’s clear that Cardi is also a fan of Selena’s music and would like to see the pop star go through a “poignant” period in her music. “An era that no one has ever seen in her. I would like to share ideas with her, ”she continued. Nonetheless, Cardi understood the pressures faced by women in the music industry and was firmly committed to any final Selena decision regarding her future in music.

“I like Selena,” she continued. “I protect her because she is so cute. We celebrities get torn apart all the time, but she just needs to get through it. If she wants to leave, leave, but only if you yourself want to, and not because of these villains around, ”continued Cardi.

Cardi tweeted a support post almost two days after Selena confessed to Voque magazine how her approach and relationship with music had changed. “It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she shared in the magazine’s April issue. “I had moments when I thought, ‘What’s the point in this? Why am I continuing to do this? “

Selena went into great detail about her feelings and even cited recent experiences she had with her 2020 album Rare… “Lose You to Love Me” was, in my opinion, the best song I have ever released, but for some people it was still not enough, ”she said. Thankfully, due to her incredibly loyal fans, it looks like Selena won’t be retiring anytime soon. “I think there are a lot of people who like my music, and for that I am very grateful, it is only because of this that I continue.”

And it looks like she might try something new in the next era of her music. “But I think the next time I make an album it will be different,” she added. “I want to try again before I possibly leave music.” Let’s see if Selena accepts Cardi B’s offer to bring fresh ideas to her art. Can we see cooperation in this? Time will show!