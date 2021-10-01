Cars of Tom Hanks, Madonna and other celebrities: which cars were chosen by superstars

It is not known what drives millionaires and even billionaires to use affordable cars that any middle-class person can afford. But the fact remains.

And while some celebrities collect supermodern sports cars or, conversely, priceless vintage cars, others drive used Volkswagen or Toyota. OBOZREVATEL found out which of the richest celebrities drives a cheap car.

The La La Landa star still drives an old hybrid Toyota Prius, although he is drowning for the environment. His fans are wondering why the Hollywood handsome man still hasn’t switched to Tesla.

Despite the fact that the fortune of “Pretty Woman” Julia Roberts is estimated twice as much as that of Gosling, she drives exactly the same silver Toyota Prius. And I am completely happy with my choice.

The actor still drives a compact two-seater city car, production of which stopped in 2006. In Ukraine, such a car can be purchased literally for one thousand dollars.

The supermodel drives an old car from the British automaker. However, now it will be difficult to find such, since these machines were produced from 1961 to 1979. The sports car was considered an inexpensive car in its best days, and now its price will not exceed 9,000 euros.

The Hunger Games star decided not to part with a simple golf-class convertible from Volkswagen, even when her fortune exceeded a hundred million dollars. In the United States, this model is very popular as a parental gift to freshmen for their academic success.

Madonna’s fortune recently exceeded half a billion dollars, but despite this, she still prefers modest cars. Madonna values ​​mobility and compactness, so she bought a reliable MINI Cooper for herself.

This small car is known as the “Polish Fiat”. Indeed, this car can be found mainly in Poland. Tom Hanks saw the Fiat 126p on set in Hungary and fell in love with it. After some time, the residents of Bielsko-Biala decided to donate their iconic car to a Hollywood actor, and he was infinitely happy.

