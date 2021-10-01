Cherchesov assessed the prospects of Legia and Spartak in the Europa League – 10/01/2021

On Thursday, the head coach of the Russian national team at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 Stanislav Cherchesov attended the game of the 2nd round of the Europa League Legia – Leicester (1: 0). He shared his impressions with SE.

– I came to the stadium of the Polish Army, as I did two weeks earlier in Moscow, at the invitation of the owner of the Warsaw club, Daruish Mioduski – we have long-standing good relations, – said Cherchesov. – Legia played a quality match, looked better than against Spartak, competently built the game on counterattacks and deservedly took three points. Probably, the result seemed to someone sensational, but as an eyewitness I will say that everything is on the case.

– Did you follow the parallel meeting in Naples, where Spartak beat Napoli?

– No, there was no such possibility – I learned the account after the fact. As it turned out, those on whom few people in the group bet are capable of not only giving a fight, but also surpassing the clubs that were initially considered favorites on paper. Now “Legia” needs to prove that it is not in the lead by chance, but in red and white – to continue to fight for a place in the sun. The 2nd round proved that everything is real. I am glad that the table is now headed by two teams, where I once worked and with whom I have a lot.