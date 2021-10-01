Chris Hemsworth got hooked on wheels

The actor is “hooked on wheels”

Subscribe and read Express Newspaper at:

– It’s hard to be God, the brothers wrote Strugatsky…

And even becoming a superman is not easy. Here comes the 37-year-old Chris Hemsworth all the last time, day and night preparing for filming in the blockbuster “Thor: Love and Thunder”. If for the performance of roles in films of other genres the main thing is to get used to the image, then here you cannot do without relief muscles and the ability to menacingly stare at the enemy.

Chris is no stranger to playing the mighty god Thor, and he knows what is expected of him. After drinking a vitamin cocktail, he begins to gradually pull iron and pull rubber. And when he gets bored, he starts rolling the 100-kilogram wheels of the truck. There is no time for jokes. Although … In one of the pictures from the gym, he, as if with dumbbells, poses with jars of vitamins in his hands – the viewer loves him for such gimmicks.

And a couple of weeks ago, Hemsworth became interested in the technique. Joseph Sakoda… During physical training, it uses the weight of the person himself and does not require weights. And the actor still adheres to the three main principles that were voiced in June last year in Healthy For Men magazine: necessary rest – proper food – good sleep.