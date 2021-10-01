Clancy Brown joins Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4

Director Chad Stahelski is happy – he is a huge fan of the actor.

Clancy Brown in Billions

Clancy Brown joined the cast of John Wick 4 starring Keanu Reeves. According to Deadline, Lionsgate has already signed a contract with the actor.



Who exactly will play Brown has not yet been specified. However, director Chad Stahelski has already commented on the participation of the star of the films “Billions”, “The Girl of Hope”, “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Highlander”. The director admitted that he is a huge fan of Clancy Brown, so he is happy to have the opportunity to work with the artist:

“I’ve been a Clancy Brown fan for as long as I can remember. It is a great honor that he became a part of this project. He will be a great addition to the world of John Wick! ”

However, we will see Brown even earlier in another long-awaited sequel. The actor will appear in the role of the villain in the mini-series “Dexter: New Blood”. The sequel to the cult “Dexter” will be released on November 7th.

The plot of “John Wick 4” has not yet been reported. Judging by the ending of the third film in the series, John Wick (Reeves) will try to deal with the Rule of the Clans. In addition, the assassin clearly wants revenge on the owner of the Continental Hotel Winston (Ian McShane) for his betrayal. The King “Bowler” (Laurence Fishburne) will surely help him in this matter. And in the tape, a new character in the franchise, Mr. Watanabe, who is very dear to Wick, should play a big role.

The cast of John Wick 4 is impressive. Previously, the cast also included Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamir Anderson and Marco Saror.

John Wick 4 is slated to premiere on May 26, 2022.

