Closer to the people: millionaire stars who live very modestly

Keanu Reeves. Photo: Keanu Reeves. Photo

These rich and famous people can afford the most expensive cars, mansions and other attributes of a successful life, but they prefer to spend their money wisely.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, and he is also considered the most unassuming in terms of everyday needs.

The idol of millions lives very modestly. One can only envy his luxurious motorcycle. Speed ​​is Keanu’s passion!

It seems that Reeves absolutely does not give a damn about the frenzied fees and the opportunities that they provide. In fact, this is not the case. The actor does not throw money away to invest in charity.

Keanu is not just a talented actor, but also an amazingly sensitive, vulnerable, caring person and an outstanding personality that deserves special attention.

Read also What is happiness and how to create it: life hacks of a psychologist

“Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I already have for the next several centuries,” says unique Keanu.

And although Keanu Reeves does not advertise his good deeds, he does not hide the fact that he is engaged in charity work. Fans rarely learn about Keanu’s good deeds firsthand.

But in one of the interviews, the actor spoke about his foundation, which finances children’s hospitals and research in the field of cancer treatment. And this is just a small part of his good deeds, which are already legendary.

Jennifer Lawrence

One of the most popular and highest paid actresses in Hollywood – Jennifer Lawrence, despite her wild success, does not suffer from star fever.

Read also The Psychology of Poverty: What It Is and How to Get Rid of it

The star does not go to fashionable boutiques, does not buy huge cottages and does not ride expensive cars. Jennifer donates part of her income to charity, and saves the rest of the money.

In addition, the actress calls herself a couch potato. The best pastime for a star is a delicious dinner in the cozy company of family and friends.

Keira Knightley

The star of the film adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” is one of the wealthiest actresses under 40, while spending his money wisely and without frills.

Kira herself once said that her spending does not exceed $ 50 thousand per year, and also that her outfits on the red carpet are different from those that she wears in everyday life.

Read also The narcissist man: signs and how to get along with him

The actress chooses democratic clothing brands and does not use the services of personal stylists. According to Knightley, “the luxury lifestyle sets us apart from people who live differently.”

Of course, this is not a complete list of famous, rich and humble people on our planet. We will tell about the lives of others in the following articles, stay tuned.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/gloss/1901445-blize-k-narodu-zvezdy-millionery-kotorye-zivut-ocen-skromno/