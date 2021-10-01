Critics scold new movie with Amber Heard

Whatever your opinion of Amber Heard, no one can deny that she can draw attention to projects.

Whether her presence in a TV show or film is positive or negative, her mere presence in the movie inevitably makes him curious. This is probably the fate of the indie film of the famous director of music videos Nabil Elderkin. “Deep ravine” (Gully), which hit theaters this week. Hurd plays a key role in the film.

The plot of the film is about three young people from Los Angeles who are tired of their poor life. They seek salvation in video games, drugs and noisy parties. But this only allows you to forget about the problems for a while.

The film premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, but due to COVID-19, it has just been released. But is it worth watching? Well, it looks like not, since the critics aren’t impressed. On Rotten Tomatoes “Deep ravine” only 33% of positive reviews.

The press scolds the story, which is called “catastrophic and confusing.” The film is “generally meaningless,” and although ambitious ideas are noted, “the execution is clearly not up to the mark.”

“Deep ravine” is only available in US theaters, where it was released in limited release. Most likely, it will appear on digital platforms in the near future.