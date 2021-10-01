“Cruella” is a cross between “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Joker” – Moskvich Mag

Realizing ten years ago that villains are more interesting than the main characters, Hollywood took up their rehabilitation and came up with excuses for Maleficent and the Joker, explaining why they became such villains.

It is worth showing any embittered outsider with a bloated ego in development, as the audience immediately begins to feel sympathy for him and even identify with him, no matter how many people he killed – such is human nature. Looking forward to Marvel filming Childhood of Thanos.

Now it was the turn of Cruella DeVille, who in two films of the 1990s – “101 Dalmatians” (in turn, a game remake of the 1961 cartoon) and “102 Dalmatians” – was played so brightly by Glenn Close that now of these films, besides her, even the dogs that played worse are not remembered. Why “Cruella” as a solo project was needed from the beginning is not very clear – Glenn Close played it as a monolith, as an already formed person with an established outlook on life, who has never been different.

But the movie wasn’t that bad. Firstly, there are not many Hollywood films with a budget of 200 million, which are set in the fashion world, and even in the 1970s. This is a good reason to remember once again how the punk changed his clothes to order. Secondly, Emma Stone is one of those fearless actresses who costs nothing to play the heroine, torn into two contrasting parts, black and white. Thirdly, the choice of director Craig Gillespie was brilliant. Gillespie is not the first name that pops up in my head when it comes to the 200 millionth Disney fairy tale. Four years ago, he directed the biopic Tonya Vs All, about the figure skater Tona Harding, which won an Oscar for Allison Jenny and a Margot Robbie nomination. He knows how to get the best out of actresses that they are capable of, and it is not difficult for him to do this, because he works with the best. And finally, fourthly, “Cruella” would not be half as good if it were not for Emma Thompson, parodying Daphne Guinness, as the Baroness, a perfectionist designer who terrorizes subordinates and appreciates the talent of the young fashion designer Cruella.

Less catchy joys are scattered throughout the film. One scene on TV shows the great theatrical star Tallulah Bankhead in a scene from Hitchcock’s Lifeboat. Bankhead there bursts into his insolent laughter so shamelessly that it is clear who inspired the authors of Cruella. In another scene of a black-and-white ball, Cruella challenges the Baroness by appearing in red, a quote from Jezebel with Bette Davis, another flamboyant movie star who never went into her pocket for a word. Cruella shows which league it wants to be in and which company. She often meets these ambitions.

The theme of contrasting colors of Cruella’s hair is sustained in the plot. The girl was born with a black and white hairstyle, at school she fought with all the boys and brought only deuces in behavior, but when she became an orphan and found her real family in London – beggars and thieves Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Paul Walter Hauser), she repainted in “normal” color and calmed down, if I may say so about the thief. The desire to make a design career and rivalry with the Baroness awakened the bastard in Cruella, whom she, in theory, should turn into with age finally (if we take into account “101 Dalmatians”).

For Disney, with its timeless remakes of 1990s children’s cartoons, this film about two designers clashing for influence in the London fashion world of the 1970s is a major breakthrough and a move away from just one universal international family audience. In a sense, this is a retelling of “The Devil Wears Prada” – here, too, an inexperienced girl becomes an assistant to an influential fashion bitch. And if at one time the film adaptation of the book by Lauren Weisberger was called a fairy tale, a fictionalized version of real life, then “Cruella” (in cinemas since June 3) left only a fairy tale from the concept.

