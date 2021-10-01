Cut Out Scene From Avengers: Infinity War Gets Action Figure

Avengers: Infinity War pooled the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe against Thanos, which meant the movie was a must-see for fans.

We got a welcome meeting: Iron Man / Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) teamed up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Their skirmishes became some of the most memorable moments in Infinity War, as a result of which fans wanted to see more scenes with the duo.

In the original version of the blockbuster, there were more scenes with Stark and Strange, but the directors had to abandon some of them. At some point Doctor Strange received the Iron Man armor while Stark used the Sorcerer’s Cloak of Levitation.

Hot Toys has officially unveiled a new MCU action figure featuring an alternate version of Doctor Strange in a Stark costume. You can see the images below:

According to the official description, the figurine is inspired by concept art. Avengers: Infinity War… The figurine is called “Iron Strange”, and the Eye of Agamotto acts as the main source of energy instead of an arc reactor.

It is currently unknown if this concept will be implemented in a future MCU project, especially given the fact that Tony Stark is dead in the main timeline. Still, the presence of animation shows such as “What if…?” represent a great opportunity to revisit this idea in a separate episode.